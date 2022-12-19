Linebacker LaVonta Bentley got on the field at Clemson, playing 163 defensive snaps last season and 177 the year before. Overall, he made 64 tackles and 5.5 sacks the last three seasons with the Tigers.

But the former four-star, Rivals250 prospect from the 2019 recruiting class wants more out of the rest of his college football career, and he believes he's found the desired opportunity and spotlight in Boulder.

Bentley announced his transfer to Buffaloes on Monday morning after visiting Colorado over the weekend.

It was the only visit he went on -- the only visit he needed to feel affirmed in his decision.

"I just knew this was the right fit for me to showcase my talent because all eyes on Colorado right now. All eyes on us," Bentley told CU Sports Report soon after announcing his decision.

"... At this point I'm just ready to ball because it's bigger than me. I've got a family to feed. I [made] the best of my opportunity. At Clemson, when I got my number called and I go in, I made the best of it. But now I'm at the point where it's my fifth year -- ain't no more time to be wasted sitting on the sideline. I've got my dreams right in front of me. With this football, it can take you to many places. Like I said, Ive got a family to feed. It's bigger to me, as I realized growing up. The place that we come from, it's rough, so I'm just trying to change that whole thing [for my family] and just ball out. This is the year to do that, and I thank God I'm in the right place to do that with all the exposure that's going to be [on Colorado]. All I've got to do is be me, really. Trust the process."