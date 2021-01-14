CUSportsNation - Recapping a busy 48 hours of Colorado transfer portal news

It undoubtedly is transfer portal season and that's been particularly relevant for Colorado in the last few days. Yesterday, senior wide receiver K.D. Nixon entered his name into the transfer portal and he was followed by a handful of players on Thursday.

Senior safety Derrion Rakestraw's 36 games played entering this season was the most on the Buffaloes. He started all of CU's five regular season games this fall as well as the Valero Alamo Bowl against Texas.

He led the entire defense in snaps played (348) while his 28 unassisted tackles and 35 total tackles were bests among Colorado's defensive backs corps.

A former two-star recruit that signed with Colorado's Class of 2016, Rakestraw came to Boulder originally as a wide receiver and redshirted as a freshman.

It was in the spring of 2017 that the Mike MacIntyre coaching staff moved him to defensive back and that fall, he saw defensive snaps in two games while playing all 12 on special teams.

Rakestraw began moving up the pecking order of the depth chart as the 2018 season drew to a close, starting two games on defense and seeing defensive action on seven.

However, it was the 2019 campaign, Mel Tucker's lone season at the helm in Boulder, where Rakestraw established himself as a dependable veteran. That year, he started the final nine games of the season at safety and saw 601 total snaps, the fifth-highest total of all CU defenders.

Rakestraw recorded two interceptions in 2019 and ends his CU career with 93 total tackles.

He will look to play another year of college football as a graduate transfer.