CUSportsNation - K.D. Nixon enters the transfer portal

Effective Wednesday afternoon, Colorado senior wide receiver K.D. Nixon has entered the transfer portal. Nixon appears to be seeking to take advantage of his freebie year of eligibility and play another season of college football, but he won't be doing so with the Buffaloes.

The former four-star recruit was one of Colorado's leading signees within the Class of 2017, along with the DeSoto, TX teammate Laviska Shenault.

Nixon this past fall had 10 catches for 91 yards in the condensed six-game 2020 season, in which he saw action in three of CU's contests.

In total, he ends his Colorado career with 99 career catches and 1,221 yards of receiving, both figure ranking 19th all-time in Buffaloes program history.

After seeing action in all 12 of Colorado's games as a true freshman in 2017, the next fall during his sophomore campaign, which was the last year of the Mike MacIntyre era, Nixon recorded his finest statistical season, catching 52 catches for 636 yards and four touchdowns.

Nixon reeled in 35 receptions for 465 yards and three scores as a junior in 2019 and earned CU's Eddie Crowder Award for outstanding leadership at season's end.

Where Nixon will land remains to be seen, but he without doubt will be entrenched within the memories of countless fans and CU football lore for eternity thanks to his 96-yard touchdown reception on a flea flicker called on Sept. 7, 2019 vs. heated rival Nebraska.

Nixon's reception, the longest touchdown score in CU program history, sparked an eventual 34-31 overtime win by the Buffs at Folsom Field in a game that they were initially trailing the Huskers, 17-0.

Nixon also memorably had 13 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns in a 2018 loss at home to Oregon State.

Nixon was the only senior wide receiver on roster for the Buffaloes this fall. As he closes the book on his career in Boulder, the Buffs will look to the likes of Daniel Arias, Maurice Bell and Jaylon Jackson, who are seniors this fall, for leadership at the position.

Buttressing them will be junior Dimitri Stanley plus redshirt sophomore Vontae Shenault and true sophomore Brenden Rice, among others.