Last week, Melissa (Texas) quarterback Brendon Lewis reported to CUSportsNation.com that he would visit Colorado on March 11.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-star recruit followed through on his plans and was in Boulder on Tuesday.

"Had a phenomenal time in Boulder today at Colorado," Lewis tweeted.

As Colorado sorts through its quarterback options, Lewis is near the top of the board, especially considering the Buffs' QB targets that have visited. Tyler Van Dyke, a four-star quarterback from the Northeast, visited CU over the weekend.

The Buffaloes offered Lewis on Christmas Eve of 2018. Wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini dished out the offer to the nation's No. 17 dual-threat quarterback.

"I like them a lot," Lewis previously said. "I've been in contact with them a good bit."

As a junior, Lewis totaled 4,046 total yards (passing and rushing) and 50 total touchdowns.

"I like to sit in the pocket. Running is my last resort; I run when I have to," Lewis said.