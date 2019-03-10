CUSportsNation.com

On Saturday, Suffield Academy (Conn.) quarterback Tyler Van Dyke visited the Colorado Buffaloes and left Boulder with a new offer from CU in hand.

Van Dyke is rated as a four-star prospect according to Rivals.com and is the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder has been extremely busy on the recruiting front.

He's visited Syracuse, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Pitt, and Colorado, and he's slated to visit UCLA, Cal, and Michigan State in the next few days.

His string of visits this month will be very key in deciding the school he'll be committing to.

“I’m going to try to only do one official - the school I commit to in the summer," Van Dyke told Rivals.com. "So I want to make a decision sometime in April or May.”

According to his team's maxpreps page, Van Dyke threw for 14 touchdowns and 1,899 yards, completing 57% of his passes in nine games last season.

Colorado has a handful of quarterback targets on its 2020 big board that Van Dyke now joins. For more on CU's top quarterback targets, click here.