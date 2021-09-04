Postgame Roundup: Chase Penry's 1st catch, Dimitri Stanley's punt returns

But through everything, there were a number of individual performances worth diving deeper into.

The Buffs' run defense was stout, allowing just 17 yards on the ground to the Bears while an ugly array of penalties dampened the overall postgame mood for CU, which now looks ahead to facing No. 6 Texas A&M next Saturday.

Colorado's 35-7 win Friday night over UNC was a tale of the good, the bad and the ugly .

Former Cherry Creek standout and true freshman Chase Penry did not have to wait long to get his first taste of collegiate action.

On a series in the third quarter that eventually saw junior tailback Alex Fontenot find the endzone, putting the Buffs up, 21-0, Penry had an important catch that extended CU's drive.

Lining up in the slot, with Vontae Shenault flaking his immediate right and fellow freshman Montana Lemonious-Craig lined up outside on the left, Penry ran a wheel route on 3rd and 6 and was targeted by Brendon Lewis.

Penry left the ground, making a tough catch mid-air and held onto it as he was dragged down.

The catch gained the Buffaloes 16 yards and a first down.

Penry, one of two true freshmen wideouts on CU's roster along with Ty Robinson, took a brief opportunity on the field and made the most of it.

“He’s got football savvy to him — he really does," Darrin Chiaverini said back in August. "He understands the game, he understands how to run routes, he knows how to separate and he catches the football.”

Given the depth of CU's wide receivers room, Penry's catch should do well to convince Karl Dorrell and Chiaverini that he's worthy of more time on the field.

From Dorrell's vantage point, Penry had been showing similar prowess all throughout fall camp.

"He was one of those freshmen that came in and just has a great knack for understanding our system," Dorrell said. "I think he picked it up pretty fast. He was performing like that all camp. Whenever he would have a chance to make a play on a ball he would do it. I think the quarterbacks all feel pretty confident in what he is."

"The lights weren't too big for him and he made a tremendous third down catch in traffic. That’s the kind of kid he is but he had been performing like that (throughout) the whole (fall) camp.”