Lopsided score conceals far from perfect performance by the Buffs Friday

For those who missed Colorado’s Friday night season opener against UNC and perhaps scrolled around online, coming across a box score from the game that showed a 35-7 final score in favor of CU, it likely would have indicated a sound victory by the Buffs over a visiting FCS foe.

After all, most of the betting odds had the Buffaloes as at least a 35-point favorite heading into Friday night. CU won by 28 — didn't cover the spread, but close enough, right?

Well, a deeper investigation into the Buffaloes’ (1-0) first game of 2021 would reveal a number of concerning aspects.

For starters, Colorado was undisciplined for the entirety of the contest; CU racked up an alarming 117 penalty yards on 12 flags, with numerous 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalties being assessed on the Buffs.

As the third quarter came to an end, Northern Colorado saw a drive extended twice by two Colorado penalties: the first being an unsportsmanlike conduct by junior defensive lineman Jalen Sami, while junior safety Isaiah Lewis was flagged for defensive pass interference shortly thereafter.

Sami’s transgression extended the Bears’ drive on fourth down from Colorado’s 29-yard line while the play directly after Lewis’ DPI, UNC signal caller Dylan McCaffrey found Kassidy Woods for a 34-yard touchdown, which went for the Bears’ only points of the evening.

At the end of the day, the Buffs won in a blowout but for Karl Dorrell, the hefty amount of penalty yards had to have been frustrating if not concerning as CU now prepares to face No. 6 Texas A&M in Denver next Saturday.