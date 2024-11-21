PODCAST: Breaking down Julian Lewis to CU and the Buffs' Big 12 title chase

Head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado staff are seemingly just getting started after earning one of the biggest commitments in program history Thursday morning when five-star quarterback Julian Lewis announced his pledge to the Buffs.

CU Sports Report's Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan highlight the historic moment in our latest podcast episode following Lewis' commitment. We discuss Lewis' decision, the Buffs' next big flip targets, Colorado's win over Utah plus look ahead to Saturday's game against Kansas and all the hoops action over the week.

Check out this week's episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast!