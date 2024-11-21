Colorado lands massive commitment from five-star QB Julian Lewis

2025 five-star quarterback Julian Lewis announced his commitment to Colorado following a months-long recruiting battle for the Buffs.

Dating back to Lewis’ first official visit to Colorado on June 21, head coach Deion Sanders and CU’s recruiting staff maintained a heavy pursuit of the talented pro-style quarterback out of Carrollton, Georgia. Lewis visited Boulder three additional times since June and his most recent trip was on Oct. 26 when Colorado defeated Cincinnati. Since that trip, Lewis had Colorado as one of his top programs and the dominos began to fall recently in November.

Lewis decommited from USC on Nov. 17 which led to some hints on his future decision in favor of CU.

Colorado and Indiana were the two primary programs that pursued him outside of his commitment to USC. On the weekend of Nov. 16, Lewis visited Georgia for the Tennessee matchup, but head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs felt they couldn’t flip him at that stage in his recruitment.

Sanders’ success in Year 2 has been one of the appealing factors for Lewis as CU is tied for first in the Big 12 at 6-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall. Lewis has a chance to potentially lead this improved Colorado team in 2025 with current quarterback Shedeur Sanders departing for the NFL draft. Current backup and redshirt freshman Ryan Staub and Lewis will have to battle for a potential starting role.

The 17-year-old quarterback has put together quite an impressive junior season at Carrollton High School leading the 11-0 Trojans to the second round of the 6A GHSA playoffs. This season he has completed 77.8% of his passes (200 of 257) for 2,842 yards with 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions (via Max Preps). He recently surpassed 10,000 career passing yards after three seasons with the Trojans.

Lewis’ experience and performance this year helped keep his stock high as he ranks 6th in the 2025 class after the latest update to the Rivals rankings this week.