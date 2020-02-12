News More News
Players, recruits and the Twittersphere react to Mel Tucker's departure

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Since news of Mel Tucker leaving Colorado for Michigan State broke late last night, Twitter has been buzzing with reactions from players, recruits and observers, alike. This morning, it's doubtless intensified. Here's what people are saying in the aftermath of Tucker's hasty departure from Boulder.

Mel Tucker leads the Buffs out of the gate before the USC game
Mel Tucker leads the Buffs out of the gate before the USC game (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

2020 recruits handle the news:

Players, some of whom weathered the storm following Mike MacIntyre's dismissal in late 2018, reacted:

So far, Darrin Chiaverini has been the only member of the coaching staff to offer a comment, one of optimism:

The Twittersphere and alums give their takes:

Stay with CUSportsNation as the day unfolds for more coverage of the immediate aftermath of the Mel Tucker era.

