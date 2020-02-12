Players, recruits and the Twittersphere react to Mel Tucker's departure
Since news of Mel Tucker leaving Colorado for Michigan State broke late last night, Twitter has been buzzing with reactions from players, recruits and observers, alike. This morning, it's doubtless intensified. Here's what people are saying in the aftermath of Tucker's hasty departure from Boulder.
2020 recruits handle the news:
He really set down with me and my mom and granny did he really just lie to us !— jordanberry40 (@jordanberry40) February 12, 2020
Crazy how moms asked you this same question at My dinner table...— Brenden (@BrendenRice) February 12, 2020
Did all that preachin bout being solid, then you changed... I’m still on the same mission 💯 Time to get Folsom rocking 100x harder !!— KM3 (@KeithMillerIII) February 12, 2020
I hate being lied to..— ً (@shaad210) February 12, 2020
Players, some of whom weathered the storm following Mike MacIntyre's dismissal in late 2018, reacted:
I stay away from them clowns, watch how I move through the circus...— MP (@PresidentialMP) February 12, 2020
We still gonna shine— Chris Miller (@Cmillx) February 12, 2020
Man tell me this can’t be true...— KD Superstar Nixon (@Superstarnixon) February 12, 2020
So far, Darrin Chiaverini has been the only member of the coaching staff to offer a comment, one of optimism:
The Pride and Tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes will not be entrusted to the timid or the weak!! Shoulder to Shoulder we will fight for our brothers next to us!! Buff Nation stay strong and stay together 💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) February 12, 2020
The Twittersphere and alums give their takes:
MEL TUCKER IS A CON MAN! He recruited my grandson to go to CU said he wasn’t going anywhere then ups and leaves. Sat there and lied to my face he wasn’t going anywhere!— Drew Pearson (@88DrewPearson) February 12, 2020
So I want to beat him up today on social media.
What else can I do?
I totally get that football is a business, and there must be huge money involved for Coach Tucker. But it leaves a real foul taste in my mouth how he can get up there and preach how he’s commited, we got work to do, then still leave.— Alex Kelley (@Alexthe_lion) February 12, 2020
Respect is given when you put words to action. Consistency and Commitment is all these young ball players want. #wow— Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) February 12, 2020
So, @CUBuffsFootball & @RickGeorgeCU need to Hire @CoachChev6 as the HC RIGHT NOW! Situation isn’t ideal but this opens the door for DC to step in, take over & get CU rolling! #GoBuffs #BleedIT— CoachMcChesney • FB Development • CFBRecruiting (@SixZeroAcademy) February 12, 2020
Stay with CUSportsNation as the day unfolds for more coverage of the immediate aftermath of the Mel Tucker era.