CUSportsNation - Players & coaches aware of the implications Saturday's game at USC holds

As this week has gone on, and multiple coaches and players have joined reporters for daily Zoom interviews, a common theme in what we've heard has been preparing to face the No. 19 team in the nation as well as the magnitude of this upcoming Saturday afternoon matchup with USC.

Senior quarterback Sam Noyer throws the ball in practice while QBs coach Danny Langsdorf and head coach Karl Dorrell look on (Courtesy of Colorado SID)

After all, the 3-0 Trojans and 2-0 Buffaloes meet to determine to first place position in the Pac-12 South. Given every weekend's slate of Pac-12 contests is an essential game of Russian Roulette with respect to COVID cancellations, the victor of this game may very well end up being extra thankful they won by the time the regular season ends. As you might expect, coaches have sang a tune more focused on preparation for the job ahead. “For us to continue to do what we need to do, (we need) to take advantage of things that are next," said head coach Karl Dorrell. "What’s next is playing a really good opponent in USC and we’re trying to create a name and get ourselves into position to be a part of this conference championship. (The Trojans) are the next one up on our schedule." For Dorrell and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini, it's business as usual ahead of facing the Trojans. “We’re not going to make the game bigger than it is — it’s our next football game.," he said. "Yeah, we want to win the game, but we’ve got to go about our business and prepare each and every day.” While the coaches are certainly not wrong in wanting to stay level-headed about this weekend's game, you're kidding yourself if you don't think many players on roster have circled this game in red.

Colorado goes through warmups prior to a 35-32 win over Stanford on Nov. 14. (David Madison / Getty Images)