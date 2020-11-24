CUSportsNation - Players & coaches aware of the implications Saturday's game at USC holds

Players & coaches aware of the implications Saturday's game at USC holds
As this week has gone on, and multiple coaches and players have joined reporters for daily Zoom interviews, a common theme in what we've heard has been preparing to face the No. 19 team in the nation as well as the magnitude of this upcoming Saturday afternoon matchup with USC.
After all, the 3-0 Trojans and 2-0 Buffaloes meet to determine to first place position in the Pac-12 South.
Given every weekend's slate of Pac-12 contests is an essential game of Russian Roulette with respect to COVID cancellations, the victor of this game may very well end up being extra thankful they won by the time the regular season ends.
As you might expect, coaches have sang a tune more focused on preparation for the job ahead.
“For us to continue to do what we need to do, (we need) to take advantage of things that are next," said head coach Karl Dorrell. "What’s next is playing a really good opponent in USC and we’re trying to create a name and get ourselves into position to be a part of this conference championship. (The Trojans) are the next one up on our schedule."
For Dorrell and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini, it's business as usual ahead of facing the Trojans.
“We’re not going to make the game bigger than it is — it’s our next football game.," he said. "Yeah, we want to win the game, but we’ve got to go about our business and prepare each and every day.”
While the coaches are certainly not wrong in wanting to stay level-headed about this weekend's game, you're kidding yourself if you don't think many players on roster have circled this game in red.
After all, Colorado, dating back to its first matchup against USC in 1927, is 0-14 vs. the Men of Troy.
USC clobbered CU for a number of years when the latter first joined the Pac-12, while since 2015, three of five games have been decided by four or less points.
All five of the most recent Buffs vs. Trojans games have been close in general.
But still, getting that elusive first program win over the to-date untouchable Trojans is a goal many in Colorado's locker room aspire to achieve by the end of the weekend.
For senior quarterback Sam Noyer, a win this Saturday would not only achieve a program first for the Buffs, but it also would set the stage for the next Colorado teams to do the same.
“We had a team meeting on Saturday and I sat there and addressed the guys," Noyer said. "I said: 'Hey, this has never been done in Colorado history.’ I paused and said: 'Let that sink in — we’ve never beaten USC.’ You could see guys and their eyes — they were like: 'Wow, it’s time. We need to do it.’"
"We felt as if last year, we had the opportunity to do it and we let it slip away, so this is a really important one for us older guys, but also we’re trying to get that engraved in the younger guys’ heads that it’s got to be just as important for them, as well.”
Four-year starter Nate Landman wants to make the most out of his senior matchup against an opponent that has always found a way to beat him.
“Emotions are definitely going to be high," Landman said. "These guys have bested me three times and I’m going to do everything in my power to not let that happen a fourth time...I’m excited to get out there with the seniors and make history for the Colorado program, bring a win home and go steal one on the road."
"Playing in the (L.A.) Coliseum one more time will definitely be an emotional experience, but (it’s) something I’m excited for.”
Noyer, Landman and Co. would like nothing more than to get the Buffs their first program win over USC and avenge a fourth quarter rally that propelled the Trojans to a 35-31 win at Folsom Field last fall.
The Buffs know that a balanced approach with good preparation and execution will give them a solid shot at doing what no other Colorado team before them has been able to achieve.
“That (realization) is definitely there," Landman said. "We had a clear run team meeting and we discussed that in depth more as a team. Guys understand that and I think guys know what we’re fighting for and (coach) Dorrell talks about it all the time."
"We understand that this is the biggest game of the season so far but we’re not going to treat it like anything crazy. We’re just going to come in there and do our job and be 1-0 for this week.”