CUSportsNation - Buffs look for better second half showing and first program win over USC

If you take a look at how 3-0 and 20th-ranked USC has looked thus far into the season, one team characteristic is obvious: the Trojans are out-performing their opponents late in games, especially the fourth quarter. For Colorado, which has turned in back-to-back shaky second halves and fourth quarters in close wins over UCLA and Stanford, a win next Saturday on the road at USCS seems unlikely if that trend is not reversed.

USC wide receivers, including No. 6, Michael Pittman, celebrate a touchdown in a 35-31 Trojans win over CU on Oct. 25, 2019 (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

In USC"s three straight wins to begin the 2020 season, the Trojans have outscored their opponents, 44-20, in the second half. No matter how you spin it, in Southern Cal's 28-27 win over ASU, 34-30 win over Arizona and last night's 33-17 victory over Utah, the Trojans have won in large part due to being the better team in the final two quarters. And with how poor Colorado has played late against UCLA and Stanford, the Trojans look like just the team capable of pulling off a win in such a manner and in doing so, wrecking the Buffs' very much valid hopes of claiming a Pac-12 South Division title by year's end. For defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, tightening some bolts and making the most of this weekend's COVID-caused bye week are major points of emphasis as Colorado prepares for arguably its biggest game of the season in Los Angeles next Saturday. "We’ve got to play better in the second half," he said. "We’ve got to be better in coverage, we’ve got to be able to play with a better rush overall and we’ve got to find a way to make plays." Against UCLA, the Buffs fought off a late Bruins comeback thanks to an explosive offensive display and four equally as important turnovers (one pick, three fumble recoveries) generated. The Buffaloes lost the turnover battle against Stanford, with Sam Noyer's early interception being the only turnover in the game.

USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster moves past Buffs defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon during a 21-17 win over Colorado on Oct. 8, 2016. (Adam Davis / Getty Images)