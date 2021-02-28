 CUSportsNation - PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado dispatches UCLA on Senior Night
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-28 11:50:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado dispatches UCLA on Senior Night

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

After a commanding victory over Southern Cal Thursday, the Buffaloes (19-7, 13-6 Pac-12) took down UCLA Saturday at the CU Events Center, 70-61.

McKinley Wright IV dropped a season-high 26 points and following the game, Tad Boyle and the Buffs sent off Wright IV and the team's six additional seniors in style.

All game photos are courtesy of Nigel Amstock. Nigel, an international affairs major at Colorado, is a regular contributor to CUSportsNation/Rivals.com and is also lead visuals editor for the CU Independent.

McKinley Wright IV poses with his framed jersey during CU's postgame Senior Night acknowledgements.
McKinley Wright IV poses with his framed jersey during CU's postgame Senior Night acknowledgements. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}