CUSportsNation - Buffs beat up No. 19 USC, 80-62, secure sixth straight win over the Trojans

Suffice to say, CU’s back-to-back losses at Cal and Oregon last week still loom large in the minds of Buffs fans, ever nervous that a second straight end-of-season collapse will be the end result for this veteran-led Colorado unit.

Junior guard Eli Parquet dunks the ball out of transition in the second half of Colorado's 80-62 win over No. 19 USC (Ron Chenoy / USA Today)

That’s fair. Those two losses certainly were a bit concerning, although more at face value than in terms of being blemishes in permanent ink on the team’s NCAA Tournament resume. Despite the Buffs playing down to their competition at times, a bad habit evident in the team’s losses to Washington, Utah and Cal this year, no loss Colorado has suffered has really tanked the team where it counts: at KenPom.com or within the NET Rankings. Beating Oregon State on the road this past Saturday was a step in the right direction but undoubtedly, tonight’s convincing win over No. 19 USC — the Buffs’ sixth straight against the Trojans — must have fans, coaches and players alike feeling pretty good about where Colorado is at as the regular season draws to a close. CU has swept the Trojans on the hardwood in three consecutive seasons, a feat surely inspiring jealousy within the Buffs’ football program, which remains winless against Southern Cal. At any rate, the Buffs (18-7, 12-6 Pac-12), in part thanks to Oregon’s win over Stanford, have secured a top four finish in the Pac-12 Conference for the first time ever thanks to a solid, 80-62 win over the visiting Trojans Thursday night in Boulder.

Senior point guard McKinley Wright IV attempts a layup over USC's Isaiah Mobley (Ron Chenoy / USA Today)

Jeriah Horne was undoubtedly the offensive star of the game for the Buffs, lighting up USC for 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, with the majority of his damage coming on six made three-pointers (out of nine tries). He secured himself a double-double, as well, by grabbing 11 boards. McKinley Wright IV, honored by athletic director Rick George before the game with a commemorative basketball to honor his 1,600 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists milestone recently achieved, had a career-high 14 assists to go along with 15 points. D’Shawn Schwartz (12 points) and Eli Parquet (10 points) chipped in key supplementary performances. All that said, for Tad Boyle, the team’s defense was what proved to be most consequential. “When we play at a high level on the defensive end and rebound the ball, we can beat anybody and that’s why we beat USC,” Boyle said. “It just so happened that the shots were going in, we had 20 assists, we shared the ball and on those nights, it’s going to be a runaway.” Namely, for the second time this year, Colorado kept USC standout forward Evan Mobley well below his season averages in points and rebounds (16.8/8.7). Mobley took just five shots in the first half and while later in the game he penetrated down low for some baskets in the paint, he finished the game with 13 inconsequential points. Boyle in particular credited Dallas Walton and Evan Battey for running a successful tag team on Mobley for the majority of the night, while Wright IV echoed those sentiments. “It’s a collective effort,” he said. “Evan Mobley is going to be a top five NBA Draft pick this year. We know how skilled he is, so we just tried to make it as hard as possible and shoutout to Dallas and Evan for working their tails off.”

Rick George presents McKinley Wright IV with a commemorative basketball honoring his 1,600 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists milestone recently achieved. Wright IV’s parents are in the house tonight to witness it. #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/F8jq5aYdvd — Justin Guerriero (@GuerrieroCU) February 26, 2021