 CUSportsNation - Photo Gallery: Action shots from the Buffs' victory over UCLA
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-08 11:35:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Action shots from the Buffs' victory over UCLA

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU

Enjoy a photo gallery featuring action shots from Colorado's Saturday season-opening 48-42 win over UCLA at Folsom Field.

Editor's note: All game photos are courtesy of Casey J. Paul, lead visual editor at the CU Independent. Casey is a junior information science major at the University of Colorado. Her minor is creative technology design.

Check her out on Instagram (@caseyjanephotography) — a page dedicated to weddings, engagements & special events she photographs — as well as (@cjp_sports) for more CU games she has covered.


Sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard rushes the ball on Saturday. He finished with 31 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard rushes the ball on Saturday. He finished with 31 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns. (Courtesy of Casey Paul / CU Independent)

RELATED: Game recap from Colorado's 48-42 win over UCLA

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Five key takeaways from the win

