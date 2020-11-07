Colorado survives shootout with UCLA, 48-42: Five key takeaways
Colorado on Saturday nearly blew a 35-14 halftime lead to the visiting UCLA Bruins thanks to a near total defensive collapse in the second halftime.Thankfully for CU, Karl Dorrell's debut was not s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news