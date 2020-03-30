Previously, the Pac-12 had suspended all team activities through March 29. The full release can be found here .

Per an official release, the Pac-12 Conference today announced that all team activities will be suspended through May 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision came following a meeting of the league's CEOs.

The announced suspension of all team-related activities confirms that spring football practices, if held at all, now face a narrowing window to be conducted.

Colorado athletic director Rick George said a few weeks ago that he'd be open to push, if applicable, for spring practices to be held in May or June. Obviously, with the Pac-12's Monday announcement, having practices in the month of May is off the table.

Of particular note, all “'virtual' group activities, including film study, are limited to two hours per week in football, and four hours per week in other sports."

Furthermore, "no in-person, voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or captains’ practices/OTA sessions of any type, in any location" will be allowed "until a permissible date is established by the NCAA."

Below is the full guidelines list for activities, protocol and related matters that the Pac-12 Conference and teams will follow through May 31 at the minimum.