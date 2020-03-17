Colorado athletic director Rick George conducted a conference call with CU beat writers on Tuesday afternoon, in which a broad array of topics pertinent to how the university, Pac-12 and NCAA are actively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a transcription of the many questions asked to George accompanied by his responses and additional notes where necessary.



Colorado AD Rick George attends a football game between CU and WSU on Nov. 10, 2018 (Andy Cross / The Denver Post / Getty Images)

1. George's opening statement:"I think we all know that this is a very challenging environment that we’re in today. I can tell you that the health and wellness of our student-athletes is our highest priority. We’ve been in constant communication with our student-athletes, their families and our coaches and staff. Things change in minutes and sometimes hours and days but we’ve got an incredible leadership team that’s around me that helps inform our decision and what we’re doing. From day one we’ve been in lockstep with our campus. It’s important that athletics follows what our campus is going and communication has been excellent." "I think when this first started, communication among all of our entities was a little challenging, because things had changed so quickly. But we’re comfortable where we are right now, knowing things can change. We’ve got a good team and we’re focused on what’s best for our student-athletes, our staff and certainly our university.” 2. The status of Colorado's on-campus athletic facilities and the status of their openness:"We’ve closed all of our workout areas in both the (CU) Events Center, and Dal Ward and in football we’ve consolidated all of our training rooms to the Champions Center. We are still serving out student-athletes like we normally do at our fueling station at the Crawford Club in the Champions Center." *Editor's note: George was asked a follow-up question that directly inquired as to whether or not athletes can continue to work out on campus: the answer is no. Athletes cannot as of now utilize the university's workout facilities and gyms.* 3. Is there any idea as to how many of the student-athletes across the board decided to stay in Boulder? It changes daily. I have daily calls with my staff that we started last week through the weekend where we assess things and it’s very fluid as you can imagine. We’ve sent out different communications to our student-athletes and their parents. As we know...we’re down to a smaller number now. It’ll get smaller tomorrow. I don’t know exactly what that number is at the moment, but we just had a staff call with our leadership team two hours ago to get updates from all of our coaches. We know where everybody’s at currently...but the particular number (of student-athletes remaining in Boulder dwindles) down every day and it gets smaller and smaller." "We do know that there’s some student-athletes, particular our international student-athletes, that are not going to be able to go home. We’re going to make sure that we work with them to provide the best support we can moving forward.”

