Owen McCown signs with CU following dominant senior year at Rusk

Fans likely had to do a bit of researching back in mid-March when Owen McCown committed to the Buffaloes.

While the Rusk, Texas, native had the name recognition of his father, longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, his commitment to CU came somewhat abruptly.

At the time, McCown was on the receiving end of offers from Lamar, Charlotte, UTSA and Virginia Tech, with CU's Danny Langsdorf offering him in late January.

After getting to know Langsdorf and Karl Dorrell over the ensuing next few months, McCown became Colorado's second Class of 2022 commit, verbally pledging on March 17.

As a senior at Rusk, McCown put up impressive numbers, throwing for 3,363 yards and 47 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions to go along with a 68% completion rate.

McCown, the only quarterback joining the Buffaloes from the high school level this recruiting class, is set to join the team early next summer.

When he arrives in Boulder, McCown feels like the mental part of his game will be sharp and ready to acclimate to the next level of football.

“I think first and foremost my best ability is to process and read the defense, pre-snap and post-snap," he said. "I think that’s most important and one of my top attributes.”