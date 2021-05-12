CUSportsNation - Owen McCown sees his skill set as highly compatible within CU's offense

Back in mid-March, Colorado landed a commitment from 2022 Lone Star State (Rusk) quarterback Owen McCown, a three-star prospect. Since then, McCown has flexed his abilities at the Elite 11 camp in Dallas, all while looking ahead to an unofficial visit in Boulder slated for June.

As he begins the process of transitioning from high school quarterback to college quarterback, McCown will doubtless be eager to forge a path for himself where his last name won't overshadow his first. McCown, of course, is the son of NFL journeyman quarterback Josh McCown, who, between his debut in 2002 and 2020, has played in 102 career games. It was through his dad that McCown first became somewhat acquainted with Karl Dorrell. Josh McCown was with the Miami Dolphins in 2007 and a decade later was a member of the New York Jets. At both times, Dorrell was coaching with the two clubs. When Colorado, through Dorrell and Danny Langsdorf did offer back in late January, McCown was able to get a good initial assessment of the Buffs' head coach through his father. “He spoke very highly of coach Dorrell and that’s what got my attention, the kind of coach he is and the kind of man he is," McCown said. "We’d seen some videos here and there and my dad just gets fired up when he talks about coach Dorrell. He’s said he’s a great leader, a great person and a great coach.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdXNrIFFCIGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29CdWZmcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dvQnVmZnM8L2E+IGNvbW1pdCBPd2VuIE1jQ293biB0aHJvd3Mg aXQgd2VsbCBvbiB0aGUgbW92ZSBhbmQgd2FzIHZlcnkgYWNjdXJhdGUgYXQg dGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9FbGl0 ZTExP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRWxpdGUx MTwvYT4gRGFsbGFzIENhbXAgdG9kYXkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by8yQVR4eGdlbklFIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vMkFUeHhnZW5JRTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dKT2xrNE1FOHIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9nSk9sazRNRThyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgQ2xhcmUgKEBNYXR0 Q2xhcmVSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0 dENsYXJlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzgzOTMxMzg5Mzg5NTk4NzMxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=