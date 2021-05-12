CUSportsNation - Owen McCown sees his skill set as highly compatible within CU's offense

Owen McCown sees his skill set as highly compatible within CU's offense
Back in mid-March, Colorado landed a commitment from 2022 Lone Star State (Rusk) quarterback Owen McCown, a three-star prospect.
Since then, McCown has flexed his abilities at the Elite 11 camp in Dallas, all while looking ahead to an unofficial visit in Boulder slated for June.
As he begins the process of transitioning from high school quarterback to college quarterback, McCown will doubtless be eager to forge a path for himself where his last name won't overshadow his first.
McCown, of course, is the son of NFL journeyman quarterback Josh McCown, who, between his debut in 2002 and 2020, has played in 102 career games.
It was through his dad that McCown first became somewhat acquainted with Karl Dorrell.
Josh McCown was with the Miami Dolphins in 2007 and a decade later was a member of the New York Jets. At both times, Dorrell was coaching with the two clubs.
When Colorado, through Dorrell and Danny Langsdorf did offer back in late January, McCown was able to get a good initial assessment of the Buffs' head coach through his father.
“He spoke very highly of coach Dorrell and that’s what got my attention, the kind of coach he is and the kind of man he is," McCown said. "We’d seen some videos here and there and my dad just gets fired up when he talks about coach Dorrell. He’s said he’s a great leader, a great person and a great coach.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound lefty is listed as the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the nation, while, within the State of Texas, he ranks at No. 61 in terms of overall Class of 2022 prospects.
At the Elite 11 camp held in Dallas back in the middle of April, McCown was eager to show what he could do.
“I just look at it as a chance to compete," he said. "That was the most important thing to me, to be able to go in with some of the top guys in the country in my class. It was really cool to do."
"Seeing how you stack up against them, it’s a friendly competition but at the same time it’s a pretty competitive type of deal.”
McCown alluded to taking exception with being labeled a pro-style quarterback, as describing someone that way can hint at an inability to navigate and flee the pocket when pressure comes.
He said that using his legs is something he's never shied away from so far into his career and went on to outline what he feels he does best at the quarterback position.
“I think first and foremost my best ability is to process and read the defense, pre-snap and post-snap," he explained. "I think that’s most important and one of my top attributes.”
Reflecting back on why he chose the Buffaloes, McCown liked what he saw from Darrin Chiaverini's offense, for starters.
He also built a strong relationship with Langsdorf but before he did that as well as get a feel for the kind of things Chiaverini is hoping to do on offense in the years to come, McCown credited the roots of his commitment to CU as being an ultimate product of getting to know Dorrell.
“It started at the top with coach Dorrell," he said. "Overall, the coaches there are just awesome. It trickled down to coach Chiaverini’s offense. He’s very pro-style and that drew my attention."
"Being under center, doing some dropping back and play action is great and (also), being with coach Langsdorf and trusting his ability to see how I fit in the offense.”