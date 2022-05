Offer tracker: Chatman offers 4-star DT, Buffs eye another STA prospect

Gerald Chatman has been a busy man on the recruiting trail of late.

He appears to be making good progress with Texas (Cypress Park) defensive tackle Jarra Anderson, the latter of whom recently scheduled an official visit in Boulder for June.

But on a general note, Chatman has been very active in dishing out offers over the last few weeks, with a multitude of 2023 defensive linemen now owning scholarship opportunities via Colorado.

A recent example is New Orleans (St. Augustine) La. tackle Kyran Bourda, a four-star prospect who's received significant SEC attention over the span of his recruitment.

Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and others, such as Texas and Nebraska, have offered.

Chatman, of course, has ties to New Orleans. Before being hired at Colorado, he was a defensive line analyst at LSU under Ed Orgeron, and was planning to be retained by Brian Kelly.

But earlier this winter, Chatman was hired by Tulane to oversee its d-line, a position he held for under a month before Karl Dorrell brought him to Boulder to do the same.

Thus, it seems only natural that Chatman has retained a presence in the greater New Orleans area, evidenced by his offer to Bourda.