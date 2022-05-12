Versatile Texas DL Jarra Anderson pencils in June official visit to CU

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive tackle out of Cypress (Cypress Park) Texas recently scheduled a June official visit to CU, in large part due to the relationship he and Chatman have crafted over the last several months.

“I think he’s just an all-around cool guy," Anderson said. "He’s a very upfront and honest guy, and I really like that about him. He doesn't try to hide anything or lie about anything — he’s straight up.”

Before accepting a job at Colorado in early March, Chatman briefly served as defensive line coach at Tulane in February.

While there, he extended an offer to Anderson, and once he got settled in Boulder, did the same as part of CU's staff.

"We've been talking for a long time now, since January or December," Anderson said. "I feel like we hit a lot of good points. He’s one of the only coaches that's offered me twice, because he was originally at Tulane (before) he came over to Colorado. So, that really set him apart, because of how much love he’s got for me.”