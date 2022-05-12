Versatile Texas DL Jarra Anderson pencils in June official visit to CU
Jarra Anderson has a unique relationship with Colorado defensive line coach Gerald Chatman.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive tackle out of Cypress (Cypress Park) Texas recently scheduled a June official visit to CU, in large part due to the relationship he and Chatman have crafted over the last several months.
“I think he’s just an all-around cool guy," Anderson said. "He’s a very upfront and honest guy, and I really like that about him. He doesn't try to hide anything or lie about anything — he’s straight up.”
Before accepting a job at Colorado in early March, Chatman briefly served as defensive line coach at Tulane in February.
While there, he extended an offer to Anderson, and once he got settled in Boulder, did the same as part of CU's staff.
"We've been talking for a long time now, since January or December," Anderson said. "I feel like we hit a lot of good points. He’s one of the only coaches that's offered me twice, because he was originally at Tulane (before) he came over to Colorado. So, that really set him apart, because of how much love he’s got for me.”
In mid-April, Anderson was able to get out to Boulder unofficially to check out one of Colorado's practices.
A good experience on that front, combined with his relationship with Chatman, led him to solidify his plans to officially visit Colorado later in June.
“I loved the city, I loved the team, the atmosphere — all that," he said. "It was all really good...We got on the phone, just started talking for a while, and (Chatman) brought it up. I thought it was a good idea, so we put it in stone.”
Anderson has attracted a number of offers in addition to CU; Kansas, Kansas State, Purdue, Washington State and others are after his services, too.
In terms of how he'd fit into the defensive equation at Colorado, Anderson said that could prospectively shake down in a number of different ways.
Many college coaches are looking at him as someone who can wear multiple hats, namely by rotating around the defensive line as needed.
“They’re looking to play me as a hybrid player, as in, I could go from the zero tech, to a three tech all the way to the five, just depending on the scheme that (a school) plays,” he said.
As of right now, Anderson has an official visit with Wazzu planed for June and is in talks with KU to schedule the same.
Heading into some OVs, he's still keeping things open as far as his offer sheet is concerned.
“I’m not looking to make any big decisions until probably in the summer.”