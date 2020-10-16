CUSportsNation - Offensive line veterans providing leadership for Colorado during camp

The contestants to fill those slots have been well-documented: sophomores Kanan Ray , Casey Roddick and Frank Fillip primarily.

It goes without saying that Colorado entered fall camp with two glaring holes on its offensive line — right guard and right tackle.

For Mitch Rodrigue, the Buffs putting the pads on has allowed him to really start beginning his evaluations of who will eventually start.

“Everyone looks good on Zoom and everyone looks good with walk-throughs and things like that," Rodrigue said. "But you cannot tell how physical a guy is and how he’ll put his face on someone until you actually get in pads. Zoom does not tell you things like that. It’s been great to get in pads and finally teach technique, fundamentals and hat placement.”

While Rodrigue has his hands full in working to get his eventual starting right tackle and guard game-ready, he's had a helping hand thus far into camp from his veterans.

Junior center Colby Pursell in particular has done much to aid the development of Colorado's younger offensive linemen dating back to months before camp began.

"Colby’s like the quarterback of the offensive line," Rodrigue said. "He’s really stuck out over the Zoom process that we had the last few months and helped the young kids understand what we’re trying to do. Since I wasn’t able to meet with these guys personally, he’s really picked that part of what I can’t do up. He’s done a really good job with that.”

Senior left guard Kary Kutsch, despite the loss of key offensive linemen Arlington Hambright and Tim Lynott, is confident in his o-line colleagues.

“Colby’s probably the smartest guy in the room and (junior left tackle) Will (Sherman) has more snaps (played) than any of us. I don’t feel any different from last year as far as my comfortability with guys around me," he said.

Kutsch himself earned some praise from Rodrigue after Friday's practice.

“Kary to me has been a breath of fresh air, he really has," Rodrigue said. "I think from day one to right now, he is a totally different football player. (After practice) he had a trickle of blood coming down his nose and he just keeps on keeping on. He’s really picked up his game — I like what I’ve seen out of Kary.”

Rodrigue is also pleased with the presence of Sherman, as well.“

Will is doing an excellent job at our left tackle position right now," he said. "Since he’s had to switch so much in the past, from left side to right side, he’s struggled with some footwork issues, but he’s a really intelligent person, he’s a leader and he’s invaluable.”