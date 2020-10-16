CUSportsNation - Competition is ripe for the Buffs at right guard and right tackle

It should go without saying that tested vets Colby Pursell, Will Sherman and Kary Kutsch are locked and secure — barring injuries or some other extraordinary circumstance — at center, left guard and left tackle, respectively. The question marks for the Buffs and specifically position coach Mitch Rodrigue mainly lay on the right side of the offensive line.

Redshirt freshman OL Austin Johnson, one of a number of younger Buffaloes competing for playing time thus far into camp (Courtesy of CU athletics)

The combined snaps played last year of Pursell, Sherman and Kutsch? 1,923. The combined snaps played of sophomores Kanan Ray, Frank Fillip and Casey Roddick — a.k.a. the three main contestants to fill CU's right guard and right tackle positions — in 2019 ? 332. That number is deceiving, though, as Roddick owns 93% (309) of those snaps played in 2019, with Fillip redshirting last fall and Ray seeing offensive action in just three games.The theme here is obvious — while the Buffs have some dependable returners at center and on the left, things are wide open on the right. Despite that, Rodrigue has been pleased with the competitive nature of fall camp thus far. “I’ve always said that competition is the mother of success," Rodrigue said on Friday. "There’s no doubt about it. If we can create competition, then we’ll get better for sure. I think Kanan Ray has been in competition with Casey (Roddick) at guard, but he’s also been in competition at right tackle with Frank (Fillip). I don’t care if they play guard, tackle, center — we’re going to play the best five.” Fillip in particular used his redshirt year to work on his frame, to which he's added over 30 pounds. “I learned a lot," he said. "I think developing my body was the biggest thing. My freshman year I (weighed) about 262 and now I’m up to about 295. That weight makes a huge difference when you’re playing against these big d-linemen at this level.”

Junior offensive lineman Chance Lytle (Courtesy of CU athletics)

