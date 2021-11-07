Offense starts fast & battles through penalties in double OT win over OSU

Colorado's double overtime victory over Oregon State Saturday contained quite a few positives for the Buffaloes, who, over their last two games, look to be trending in the right direction in a multitude of areas. The QB play of Brendon Lewis has been much better of late, as have the performances by CU's offensive line. But also notable within Colorado's thrilling win was how electric the Buffs' offense was early on in the game, as well as its ability to battle through red zone penalties.

Jarek Broussard rushed for a season-high 151 yards Saturday against Oregon State (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Season-best fast start by Colorado's offense...

By the end of the first quarter, Colorado (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) had a 10-0 lead over the visiting Beavers. The 144 yards gained by CU in the first quarter marked a season-high, with Lewis' arm accounting for most of the team's progress downfield. For comparison's sake, last weekend in Eugene, CU managed just 22 yards in the first quarter; in five of Colorado's nine games this year, the offense has failed to generate more than 30 yards in the first quarter. But against Oregon State, in the opening 15 minutes of play, Lewis was 6-of-8 through the air with 117 yards, including a completion of 20 yards to tight end Brady Russell on the first play of the game. Colorado's opening drive stalled at the OSU 10-yard line, but Cole Becker was able to hit the first of his three field goals on the day, handing the Buffaloes a 3-0 lead. It's been no secret that the Buffs have struggled offensively in general this season but particularly early into games. Leading into Saturday, Colorado had scored just 10 first quarter points for the entirety of the season. After Lewis connected with receiver Daniel Arias for a 43-yard bomb down the left sideline, exploiting a serious Beavers busted coverage, the Buffaloes went up, 10-0, with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter. "I felt like offensively, we're really starting to hit our stride a little bit, probably for the first time this season," Karl Dorrell said after the game. "We put together two back-to-back games that kind of resemble what our (offensive) potential could be."

Freshman wide receiver Chase Penry hauled in a team-high three catches (on three targets) for 41 yards in Saturday's win over the Beavers (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Buffs battle through penalties in high-pressure moments...

Last week at Oregon, the Buffs were flagged 11 times for 75 yards in the 52-29 loss. Against the Beavers, Colorado had nine penalties for 65 yards, one of which threatened to sink the team at a critical juncture of the game. For starters, late in the fourth quarter, after Oregon State had taken its first lead of the game, going up, 24-20, over Colorado, the Buffs managed to move the downfield and into striking distance of the endzone. On 2nd-and-10 from the Beavers' 11-yard line, the Buffs ran a reverse to Brenden Rice, who cut his way up the left sideline and into the endzone to massive cheers from the fans at Folsom Field. However, fellow receiver Vontae Shenault was flagged for holding at the 5-yard line and from the spot of the foul, it put the Buffs at OSU's 15-yard line, facing 2nd-and-Goal. After a Jarek Broussard rush that lost a yard, Colorado looked to be in a pretty tough spot, facing a do-or-die moment, desperately needing a touchdown late in regulation. On 3rd-and-Goal from the Beavers 16-yard line, Lewis dropped back, evaded a collapsing pocket and threw a dart to Montana Lemonious-Craig, who reeled in the pass in the right corner of the endzone. "I think this team is starting to realize that adversity strikes in a lot of moments in a game and they're confident in being able to work through (those) difficult moments," Dorrell said. "We've been challenged a lot this season. (Players) are starting to navigate and find a way. They're starting to deal with difficult circumstances and overcoming those things."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXNzaXIsIE1vbnRhbmEg8J+SqiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogUGFjLTEy IE5ldHdvcmsgPGJyPvCfk7EgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0N6N1Jx YWRBNzkiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DejdScWFkQTc5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vWEVYblc4YmpCdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hFWG5X OGJqQnQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sb3JhZG8gQnVmZmFsb2VzIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NVQnVmZnNGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NzE2ODgwNjQwNTQ5 Mjc0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA3LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=