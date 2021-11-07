Improved OL play correlating directly to better offensive performances

In the two weeks since Karl Dorrell dismissed former offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue , replacing him with William Vlachos , the Buffs' big men have turned in arguably their best two performances of the season, culminating with CU's 37-34 double overtime win over Oregon State Saturday.

The Rodrigue-led offensive line had allowed 22 total sacks of Brendon Lewis through seven games, with a season-worst six sacks given up to Califoria leading to Rodrigue's firing on Monday of last week, as CU geared up for a road trip at Oregon.

Despite an eventual 52-29 loss to the top 10-ranked Ducks, Lewis was sacked just one time by a stout Oregon defense that, in its most recent game before CU, a 34-31 win over UCLA, had four sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Saturday's win over Oregon State featured the first time all season that Colorado's offensive line denied its opponent a single sack.

The well-protected Lewis took advantage, going 15-of-24 for 170 yards and three passing touchdowns.

All things considered, Vlachos has gotten off to a pretty impressive start as CU's interim offensive line coach.

The stats support the assertion that he's managed to get the Buffs' o-linemen playing effectively and with confidence.

“They have responded very well," Dorrell said of his offensive linemen. "It’s kind of — they wiped the slate clean in a way and moved forward with the new process of how we’re doing things. They’re much more communicative right now. They’re doing a lot of stuff that they haven’t done in the first six or seven games of the season."