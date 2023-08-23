The wait is almost (emphasis on almost) over for college football Saturdays, and Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is turning the page to TCU.

Most of the offensive pieces have fallen into place led by Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, a versatile group of running backs and multiple capable receivers. For both the tight ends and the offensive line, it remains tentative on how they’ll come together to stabilize the offense

“It's kind of a wait and see,” Lewis said about the offensive line. “I love their approach. I love the way they’re going, but you really don’t know what you have until you’ve tested it, until you’re in the line of fire.”

As Tyler Brown’s eligibility remains to be determined, offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle explained last week how he has six or seven players who can protect within that line of fire.

The tight ends group currently consists of a collection of walk-ons after Louis Passarello experienced a knee injury that will keep him out awhile and the coaching staff is slowly leaning Caleb Fauria back into the game.

Converted receiver Michael Harrison is beginning to emerge as the starter at the position. When or if Harrison runs with the ones in Fort Worth, and potentially the following games after, his role will be “critical,” Lewis said.