Below are some thoughts and observations on how Colorado is preparing to take on a unique run-based offense at home Saturday morning at 11 a.m. plus an injury report on some Buffs who will be out of action vs. the Falcons.

*** It's not by any means a well-kept secret that Mel Tucker and Co. have been adding Air Force prep, in varying capacities, to the daily docket of practicing for quite some time. That's warranted. Especially early in the season, facing off against the option seems like something that could really throw a wrench into your defense, so there should be no doubts about the preparation element of this upcoming game.

We've spent a lot of time on (Air Force) in pads, it's not like we just started Sunday morning. We spent a lot of time throughout the spring and summer as a staff trying to have an idea and vision of what we wanted to be and what we wanted to do. We certainly had the opportunity to work it through (August) camp, as well."

Tyson Summers on the difference in preparation for Air Force than other offenses : "It's certainly a challenge and it is a lot different as far as what you're trying to prepare for but we are fortunate that we have coaches on our defensive staff that have a background in the option and we feel like we know what preparation it takes to get there.

Tyson Summers on defending against Air Force's tendency to grind out drives, a few yards at a time: "Even at Georgia, you had an opportunity there where they played Georgia Tech (and the option) every year so in a lot of cases, players knew option defense. They understood that there's somebody who's gotta be on the halfback, somebody's gotta be on the WB and somebody's gotta be on the pitch. They understood what it took to defend it even if the scheme changed a little bit."

"(CU) is different because these guys have never done that in a college game, so trying to get prepared for it is a big challenge...they want to play the game where they limit possessions for your offense, which is a big part of winning the game and then they're trying to make sure that they have long possessions at the same time. They try to get explosive plays and they take their opportunities and shots with those, so we're trying to make sure that everything we're doing to defend and prepare is to prevent that from happening."

Tyson Summer on "eye discipline" and how that changes vs. the option: "Eye discipline is something that we particularly harp on all the time and it's something that we feel particularly strong about, especially in the secondary and with the progression reads with the LBs. Then you start talking about your visual key and pressure key when it comes to the d-linemen. It is different and unique when you're playing against an option football team."

*** Eye Discipline — we've heard that phrase often. We've heard it from HCMT on an area Davion Taylor looked to improve on, we've heard it used as a blanket term for how the secondary has been performing in practices and games. This is interesting to me and I think it ties into the sentence from Summers a bit above that I bolded and italicized.

For Colorado this weekend, the defense is going to need to have a more collective eye discipline. The guy who takes out one of the option players (the guy without the ball) by penetration to disrupt a potential toss to them will be just as important as taking down the guy who actually has the ball.

It's going to take a team effort and moving in orchestra to most effectively shut down Air Force's offense. This game is gonna be a good challenge for the Buffs' D to grow as defenders. Many guys will likely be stepping out of the comfort zone Saturday and will need to be ready to act and react quickly and with a purpose.