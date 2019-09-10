If you talk to Aaron Maddox or Mikial Onu, they might all but say that competing against the ground-heavy offense of Air Force is among the battles they most look forward to in 2019. The Buffaloes' safeties have placed emphasis on being assets in the open-field tackling department for the team this season and thus far, they've both done much to honor that commitment. Versus the triple option attack of the Falcons, they'll get a new test, one both of them are eager to face head-on.

Colorado safety Aaron Maddox brings Nebraska RB Maurice Washington to the ground last Saturday (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Starting with Maddox, physicality is a matter of pride within his game. After all, he didn't add roughly 30 pounds to his frame (Maddox weights roughly 205 pounds now after being under 170 during spring drills of 2018) in the span of less than a year and a half for nothing. The hard work he's put in off the football field to bulk up has thus helped him develop his game to better reflect being an able tackler. “I take a lot of pride in being (physical)," Maddox said. "Even as a young kid, I was physical but small, so that hurt me a little bit but I’ve always had a physical mindset. I’ve always loved to hit and just disassemble the entire offense. Being able to come downhill and be an eraser helps our defense a lot.” Onu rung the same bell. He stresses physicality and communication are the keys to having the most effective secondary, a mentality he developed while at Southern Methodist. “At SMU, I was put in a lot of positions to where I was forced to be a big-hit, physical kind of guy," he said. "I wanted to show and prove to myself that I could do it all. I think I’m a physical player. That’s the biggest thing for me, the defense and the team, being physical."

Mikial Onu engages Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Saturday at Folsom Field (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)