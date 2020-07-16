CUSportsNation - North Carolina cornerback Tyrin Taylor commits to CU

Demetrice Martin has reeled in his first target for the Buffs' 2021 class, as three-star corner Tyrin Taylor out of Cornelius (Hough) North Carolina committed to Colorado on Thursday afternoon.

Taylor is a 6-foot-1, 177-pound prospect whom Colorado offered in early June. Since then, both Martin and Karl Dorrell had worked together to establish a regular line of communication with him and fend off other prospective suitors such as Virginia Tech, Kansas and UConn.

Dorrell in particular made an impression via consistently checking in with Taylor through the months of June and July.

“I talk to (Dorrell) a lot on the phone," Taylor told CUSportsNation last week. "We chat about two or three times a week. With most schools, they’ll just have the person that’s recruiting you hit you up. Usually the head coach doesn’t hit you up a lot — it’ll be a once a month type deal. Just with coach Dorrell hitting me up like that, I really take that to heart. It’s something special.”

“He’s a great guy. I can tell that he has really big plans for Colorado in the up and coming years. It’s not just about him — he likes to say it’s about the players."

For Buffs fans, Taylor's verbal pledge marks the much-anticipated first recruiting trail victory for Martin, whose prowess in that regard whilst at UCLA and then Arizona was discussed often when Dorrell hired him.

With Taylor's commitment, the Buffaloes' Class of 2021 is now seven-strong, as Taylor joins WR Chase Penry, DE Allan Baugh, OL Jackson Anderson, LB Zephaniah Maea, TE Erik Olsen and DB Trustin Oliver.