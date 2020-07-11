 CUSportsNation - Buffs in regular contact with North Carolina corner Tyrin Taylor
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 11:34:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Buffs in regular contact with North Carolina corner Tyrin Taylor

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

The last week or so has somewhat featured a theme of Colorado progressing with recruits in states the Buffs have traditionally not had that much of a presence in. Right now, Chris Wilson is working...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}