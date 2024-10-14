Multiple suitors are working to flip elite four-star WR CJ Wiley

in other news
Scouting the opponent: Colorado hosts Kansas State in titanic Big 12 duel
Everything you need to know about Colorado's matchup with No. 18 Kansas State on both sides of the ball.
PODCAST: Colorado gearing up for a big game vs. No. 18 Kansas State
Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards preview Colorado-Kansas State in this week's episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast.
Mid-South Rumor Mill: Buffs making push for SMU commit Zay Gentry
The cornerback from Texas is among the recent offers sent out by the Colorado coaching staff.
Midwest Rumor Mill: Four-star CB Dawayne Galloway on CU's radar
The 2025 recruit from Ohio backed off his commitment to Purdue over the weekend.
Colorado and USC battle it out over four-star OT Carde Smith
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman has the latest on the four-star offensive lineman as the Buffs continue their pursuit.
in other news
Scouting the opponent: Colorado hosts Kansas State in titanic Big 12 duel
Everything you need to know about Colorado's matchup with No. 18 Kansas State on both sides of the ball.
PODCAST: Colorado gearing up for a big game vs. No. 18 Kansas State
Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards preview Colorado-Kansas State in this week's episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast.
Mid-South Rumor Mill: Buffs making push for SMU commit Zay Gentry
The cornerback from Texas is among the recent offers sent out by the Colorado coaching staff.
- S
- WR
- OG
- ILB
- S
- TE
- OT
- TE