Scouting the opponent: Colorado hosts Kansas State in titanic Big 12 duel

Everything you need to know about Colorado's matchup with No. 18 Kansas State on both sides of the ball.

 • Troy Finnegan
PODCAST: Colorado gearing up for a big game vs. No. 18 Kansas State

Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards preview Colorado-Kansas State in this week's episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast.

 • Staff
Mid-South Rumor Mill: Buffs making push for SMU commit Zay Gentry

The cornerback from Texas is among the recent offers sent out by the Colorado coaching staff.

 • Marshall Levenson
Midwest Rumor Mill: Four-star CB Dawayne Galloway on CU's radar

The 2025 recruit from Ohio backed off his commitment to Purdue over the weekend.

 • Greg Smith
Colorado and USC battle it out over four-star OT Carde Smith

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman has the latest on the four-star offensive lineman as the Buffs continue their pursuit.

 • Sam Spiegelman

Published Oct 14, 2024
Multiple suitors are working to flip elite four-star WR CJ Wiley
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs
