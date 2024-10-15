Newcomer Andrej Jakimovski adding element of experience to Colorado roster

Colorado’s scoring took a significant hit after the departure of the Buffs' starting five from last season for either the professional ranks and other collegiate programs, but Washington State transfer Andrej Jakimovski is looking to replenish much of what was lost.

Head coach Tad Boyle desperately needed experience after losing the top six players in his rotation, and Jakimovski checked several of the boxes that Boyle sought out in the portal.

The 6-foot-8 senior from Macedonia started all 35 games last season for WSU (33.7 minutes per game) and averaged 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. Jakimovski has made 80 career starts during his four seasons with the Cougars, and now he looks to be in position to serve as the Buffs' leading scorer in his new journey at Colorado.