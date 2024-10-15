Advertisement

Our staff breaks down what to watch for in Saturday's matchup at Folsom Field between the Buffs and Wildcats.

 Staff
The Buffs are preparing to host multiple high-level 2025 teammates this weekend when Kansas State comes to town.

 John Garcia Jr.
The Rivals100 prospect has been committed to the Buckeyes since March.

 Adam Gorney
The longtime Baylor pledge has been in contact with the Buffs and several others this fall.

 Marshall Levenson
Everything you need to know about Colorado's matchup with No. 18 Kansas State on both sides of the ball.

 Troy Finnegan

Our staff breaks down what to watch for in Saturday's matchup at Folsom Field between the Buffs and Wildcats.

 Staff
The Buffs are preparing to host multiple high-level 2025 teammates this weekend when Kansas State comes to town.

 John Garcia Jr.
The Rivals100 prospect has been committed to the Buckeyes since March.

 Adam Gorney
Published Oct 15, 2024
WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Colorado is gearing up for a road game at Arizona this week, and the Buffs should be getting key players back into the fold after a tough loss versus Kansas State over the weekend.

Head coach Deion Sanders provided injury updates ahead of CU's trip to the desert while defensive back Shilo Sanders discussed his poor performance against Kansas State. Defensive lineman BJ Green and receiver LaJohntay Wester also met with reporters to discuss how they're preparing for the Wildcats.

Check out Tuesday's press conferences below:

