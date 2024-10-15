WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice

Colorado is gearing up for a road game at Arizona this week, and the Buffs should be getting key players back into the fold after a tough loss versus Kansas State over the weekend.

Head coach Deion Sanders provided injury updates ahead of CU's trip to the desert while defensive back Shilo Sanders discussed his poor performance against Kansas State. Defensive lineman BJ Green and receiver LaJohntay Wester also met with reporters to discuss how they're preparing for the Wildcats.

Check out Tuesday's press conferences below: