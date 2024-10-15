WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice

in other news
Roundtable: Setting the stage for Colorado-Kansas State battle
Our staff breaks down what to watch for in Saturday's matchup at Folsom Field between the Buffs and Wildcats.
IMG teammates making the trip to Colorado for Saturday's game
The Buffs are preparing to host multiple high-level 2025 teammates this weekend when Kansas State comes to town.
Buffs expected to host Ohio State DE commit London Merritt for visit
The Rivals100 prospect has been committed to the Buckeyes since March.
Colorado keeping tabs on four-star WR Taz Williams, Jr.
The longtime Baylor pledge has been in contact with the Buffs and several others this fall.
Scouting the opponent: Colorado hosts Kansas State in titanic Big 12 duel
Everything you need to know about Colorado's matchup with No. 18 Kansas State on both sides of the ball.
Colorado is gearing up for a road game at Arizona this week, and the Buffs should be getting key players back into the fold after a tough loss versus Kansas State over the weekend.
Head coach Deion Sanders provided injury updates ahead of CU's trip to the desert while defensive back Shilo Sanders discussed his poor performance against Kansas State. Defensive lineman BJ Green and receiver LaJohntay Wester also met with reporters to discuss how they're preparing for the Wildcats.
Check out Tuesday's press conferences below:
