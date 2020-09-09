CUSportsNation - Moreau Catholic head coach Rob Gatrell analyzes new CU commit Nikko Reed

At 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds, it's easy to write off the possibility of having college football success for Colorado's newest 2021 commit, Nikko Reed .

Reed himself had those thoughts and for awhile thought that his frame would prevent him from playing football at the Power Five level.

He recounted some of those insecurities shortly after Colorado offered him back in April.

"I used to tell all my friends that I’d never get an offer, that I wasn’t that good and this and that," he said. "I was serious about it, too. They’d tell me to just be patient, to be humble about it and that it was going to come. Sometimes I’d come to reality (and think) that I was never going to get this offer or that offer. When (Colorado offered), it was surprising. (Despite) all that stuff I used to to think about myself, I stayed patient and (offers) came.”

Brian Michalowski was the CU coach to offer Reed and in time, Demetrice Martin and Darrin Chiaverini got involved, as did Karl Dorrell.

Reed did and does a little bit of everything at Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, Calif. — playing on both sides of the ball, at WR and CB as well as handling a lot of kick and punt return duties.

He was recruited to Colorado to play corner and he'll likely receive consideration to continue his return responsibilities in Boulder, too.

While 5-foot-10 is on the shorter side for a Pac-12 cornerback, Moreau Catholic head coach Rob Gatrell has no doubt Reed can handle the demands of the position in college.

“He’s very instinctive, he studies his opponents and he’s very explosive," Gatrell said. "Despite his size and not being that stereotypical mold or frame that most coaches want to see, he’s very physical and I think that’s what stands out. He’s not afraid to stick his nose in there, he’ll stick his hands on you and he’s very physical, even if a guy thinks he’s catching a pass, he’s going to do everything he can to rip it out of his hands. He gives maximum effort in everything he does.”

Reed last year caught 32 passes for 661 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on offense. He had impressive stats in the return department, as well, racking up 299 on kicks and 220 on punts, giving him 1,328 all-purpose yards last season. On defense, he had 31 tackles and five interceptions.