Nikko Reed is a Class of 2021 WR/CB from Hayward, Calif. At 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, his frame certainly is on the smaller side in terms of a recruit who could be destined to play college football on a big stage. However, since early April, Reed has seen his recruitment take off significantly, culminating with receiving an offer from Colorado on the 10th, which is his first Pac-12 and Power 5 opportunity.

Other than CU, Air Force and Army have offered, as has Eastern Washington and CSU. Reed mentioned that additionally, UC Davis, Hawaii and Northern Arizona have been showing a lot of interest. Brian Michalowski offered Reed and the latter said that when the Buffs came calling, it took him by surprise. “It’s really funny because a while back, I used to tell all my friends that I’d never get an offer, that I wasn’t that good and this and that," he said. "I was serious about it, too. They’d tell me to just be patient, to be humble about it and that it was going to come. Sometimes I’d come to reality (and think) that I was never going to get this offer or that offer. When (Colorado offered), it was surprising. (Despite) all that stuff I used to to think about myself, I stayed patient and (offers) came.” Recruitment for Reed has taken off in the last week and some change. Air Force was the first school to offer on April 2, and since then, his list of options has grown significantly, with CU and CSU offering the same day this past Friday. “Just before my first offer on April 2, I’m not going to lie, the days before that offer came, I was really doubting myself," he said. "Also, with quarantine going on, I haven’t really played actual football in a while. I didn’t have much confidence in myself but after that first offer, it was enlightening and was like a sign that you can do this." "All the stuff (I) just thought the previous days and now that I had an offer, what was I thinking? Why did I think I couldn’t get an offer?"

I am extremely blessed to receive my first Pac 12 offer from the University of Colorado 🙏🏾 #AGTG @CoachMikeCU @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/RbN6OtLnvi — nitoworld 4️⃣🤞🏾 (@nikko_reed) April 10, 2020

