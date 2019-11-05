Mel Tucker shares his thoughts on Antonio Alfano
Yesterday brought the news that Mel Tucker had successfully brought former five-star DL Antonio Alfano into the fold, as the latter, who entered the transfer portal in October after signing with Alabama's Class of 2019, signed a financial aid agreement with CU and plans to enroll in classes at Boulder next January.
Tucker, in his Tuesday press conference, addressed the news and what it meant.
RELATED: What the addition of Alfano means for Colorado
Below are all of Tucker's quotes pertaining to the news of landing Alfano.
Tucker's opening statement on Alfano: "I know there was some buzz last night on social media about Antonio Alfano transferring from Alabama. I'm really excited about him and I expect him to be an impact player."
Tucker on originally recruiting Alfano while he was defensive coordinator at Georgia: "He was obviously a very highly-recruited player and rightly so. He's a dynamic player that can do lots of different things. Those recruiting battles are hot and heavy. I remember him going through the process and looking for the best place for them. Consequently, he expressed interest to come to our place (CU) — he see's the vision. He knows what I'm all about and what our goals are here and wants an opportunity to be successful on and off the field and so we were able to make that happen."
Tucker on Alfano's 2020 eligibility: "We'll see. There's transfer rules that we'll have to address but this is a good start."
***Looking like Alfano will apply for a NCAA hardship waiver citing the health issues to his grandmother as an issue.
Tucker on Alfano's addition in general, plus his vision for the offensive and defensive lines: "Coming in the door on Dec. 5, there was one thing that was obvious — we had to get bigger and more stout, more explosive on our O and D-lines. We've made a conscious, deliberate effort to do that through recruiting. We have a lot of young players on our offensive and defensive lines. Recruiting is going well and we expect to add to our roster in the trenches. In order for us to play the kind of football we want to play, we've got to be strong on our offensive and defensive lines."
See you in January @Antonioalfano99! Welcome home! pic.twitter.com/rqOLVSptXf— Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) November 5, 2019
Tucker on Alfano's weekend visit to Boulder: "Boulder is a very impressive place. Every recruit that comes here with their parents, their relatives — whoever comes with them — they always comment on how beautiful Boulder is.
Environment and expectations are really the two factors in setting the stage for success. It's obvious to everyone who sees our place that we have a great environment and that our expectations are high.
That's reflected in our facilities and our commitment to excellence in every ares of our program. When players meet our coaches and support staff and see the sincerity, the synergy and the compassion and how much we care about our players on and off the field, it's something that people want to be a part of.
That's how we're going to build our program. We have a lot to sell here. That's why I'm excited about our future."
Tucker on what kind of ripple effect Alfano's decision could have on Colorado's recruiting efforts: "My experience in recruiting is momentum does play a factor. When you're looking to build a strong class, first and foremost you're looking for high-character guys that are in alignment with what you believe in as a program, on and off the field. Those guys are attracted to each other in recruiting.
It's a very small world in recruiting. Everyone knows everyone. These players — they talk. The players talk, the parents talk, they text, the direct message, they see each other at camps and showcases, and word gets out about head coaches, coordinators, facilities — everyone's looking for the right fit. I and we believe that Boulder is a very, very attractive place for the top recruits in this country and we're aggressively recruiting those players."
Tucker's final remarks on Alfano: "I had really good conversations with Antonio about his future, goals and aspirations. They're totally aligned with what we want to do here in our program, on and off the field. I'm really excited about him being a Buff and coming to Boulder...I believe that he'll be a better person, better student, better football as a result of deciding to come here."
Mel Tucker’s weekly press conference ahead of @cubuffsfootball’s game vs. Stanford #GoBuffs https://t.co/Yabzjgyat4— Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) November 5, 2019