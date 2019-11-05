Yesterday brought the news that Mel Tucker had successfully brought former five-star DL Antonio Alfano into the fold, as the latter, who entered the transfer portal in October after signing with Alabama's Class of 2019, signed a financial aid agreement with CU and plans to enroll in classes at Boulder next January. Tucker, in his Tuesday press conference, addressed the news and what it meant.

Mel Tucker on the sidelines during CU's game against Air Force on Sept. 14 (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

RELATED: What the addition of Alfano means for Colorado Below are all of Tucker's quotes pertaining to the news of landing Alfano. Tucker's opening statement on Alfano: "I know there was some buzz last night on social media about Antonio Alfano transferring from Alabama. I'm really excited about him and I expect him to be an impact player." Tucker on originally recruiting Alfano while he was defensive coordinator at Georgia: "He was obviously a very highly-recruited player and rightly so. He's a dynamic player that can do lots of different things. Those recruiting battles are hot and heavy. I remember him going through the process and looking for the best place for them. Consequently, he expressed interest to come to our place (CU) — he see's the vision. He knows what I'm all about and what our goals are here and wants an opportunity to be successful on and off the field and so we were able to make that happen." Tucker on Alfano's 2020 eligibility: "We'll see. There's transfer rules that we'll have to address but this is a good start." ***Looking like Alfano will apply for a NCAA hardship waiver citing the health issues to his grandmother as an issue. Tucker on Alfano's addition in general, plus his vision for the offensive and defensive lines: "Coming in the door on Dec. 5, there was one thing that was obvious — we had to get bigger and more stout, more explosive on our O and D-lines. We've made a conscious, deliberate effort to do that through recruiting. We have a lot of young players on our offensive and defensive lines. Recruiting is going well and we expect to add to our roster in the trenches. In order for us to play the kind of football we want to play, we've got to be strong on our offensive and defensive lines."