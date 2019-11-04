BREAKING: Former five-star defensive tackle Antonio Alfano, the No. 1-ranked player at his position for the Class of 2019, the No. 1 recruit in the state of New Jersey for his class and one of three five-star recruits to sign with Alabama's Class of 2019, has decided to join the Buffaloes this upcoming January, per an announcement by him and Mel Tucker on Twitter Monday evening. Alfano was ranked by Rivals as the No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2019.

Alfano certainly has a history with Tucker, as during the former's initial recruitment out of Colonia High School in New Jersey, Georgia was a finalist destination for him while Tucker was still defensive coordinator with the Bulldogs. Alfano subsequently chose Alabama and was an early enrollee with the Crimson Tide. He recorded two sacks during Alabama's annual spring game and reports to CUSportsNation indicate that leading up to the summer, Alfano looked good and was considered someone likely to make an impact for the Crimson Tide as a freshman. However, he never ended up suiting up for the Crimson Tide in 2019 and in mid-October, entered the transfer portal. Reports from his parents indicated that family issues were the root of his decision, however, Alabama head coach Nick Saban publicly said that Alfano "basically quit."

Antonio’s grandmother recently fell very ill and is still fighting on life support. He is very close with her. Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard. He has not attended classes and practices. — Frankie-Hilda Alfano (@frankalfano76) September 13, 2019

Regardless of what transpired with his family or at Alabama, for Colorado fans, the focus should be this: your first-year head coach has successfully brought into the fold a five-star recruit and one of, if not the most explosive defensive linemen in the country.



News in mid-October that four-star WR Brenden Rice had committed to Colorado no doubt caused a ruckus among CU fans, who were understandably excited. However, with Alfano's announcement, significantly different territory has been entered. Tucker, who earlier Monday morning said that he was brought to Colorado in part to "change the culture," something that, as he said, was done partly by recruiting, appears to have accomplished something very tangible to doing just that — securing the services of a nationally-sought after player. Alfano choosing Colorado, a program coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons and under the leadership of a first-year head coach, should speak volumes to the reputation and pull of that coach. Especially as the Buffs in 2019 are in the middle of a five-game losing streak, the weight of landing the services of such a nationally known player like Alfano carries immense weight. Alfano put it best himself:

I was honored to be recruited by Alabama and Nick Saban and have nothing but positive things to say about them. I want to be successful today and tomorrow and I believe what Coach Tucker is building at Colorado gives me the best opportunity to do that. — Antonio Alfano (@Antonioalfano99) November 5, 2019