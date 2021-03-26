CUSportsNation - Mark Smith excited to help CU recruit Texas, a state he knows very well

If you take a gander at the resume of Colorado inside linebackers coach Mark Smith, you'll immediately notice that a lengthy portion of it was spent in Texas.

Smith, who was formally announced by Karl Dorrell as the Buffs' new ILBs coach in early February, joined his staff in Boulder from Long Island University in New York, where he was defensive coordinator. LIU, an FCS-level football program, did not play a fall season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Smith joined the Buffaloes before the Sharks took the field for their abbreviated spring season earlier this month. Previously, Smith coached at Arkansas but the near entirety of his coaching career before the Razorbacks came in the state of Texas. Smith was at Southern Methodist from 2015-2017, serving as an offensive assistant and defensive analyst, while overseeing the Mustangs' recruiting efforts the whole time. From 2009-2014, he coached within the Texas high school ranks at L.D. Bell in the Dallas/Ft. Worth suburbs. His preps career in the Lone Star State also saw him wet his feet from an administrative perspective, as he served on the board of directors for the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and also served as president of the North Texas Football Coaches Association. Since arriving in Boulder, Smith's presence in Texas and helping Colorado recruit the area he knows so intimately has not been hard to see. When the bulk of Colorado's Class of 2021 arrives in Boulder this summer, the Buffs will have 22 scholarship players hailing from Texas, good for approximately 25% of the total (89) players on scholarship at CU right now. Given Colorado's strong recruiting presence in Texas coupled with Smith's own history there at the preps and collegiate level, he's excited to bolster the Buffs down there.