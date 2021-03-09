Three-star corner Avyonne Jones has multiple connections to Colorado
Before he gets his shot to make a splash on the gridiron for the Buffaloes, Oklahoma transfer Robert Barnes is attempting to do so for CU on the recruiting trail.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news