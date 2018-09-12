Well, through two weeks, the Buffs have not thrown a single pass to its tight ends. Against Nebraska alone, Bounds and Russell combined to play 22 snaps. I think Colorado's usage of tight ends will be very situational rather than being a regular part of the passing offense. Just like for the run game, I think Beau Bisharat won't be utilized often, but he has a niche in goal line/short yardage situations. Bounds/Russell will be used here and there. And for the JuCo tight end Darrion Jones, he did not play against Nebraska and played just eight snaps against CSU after the game was decided. I don't expect Jones to play much this season.

Not sure there is anything he can do. Evans and McMillian are the guys Chiaverini likes the most for this offense right now at running back, and Bisharat has a role in the offense at times, as I mentioned. I think Fontenot can see the field in some games here and there and will certainly play in blowout games. But Evans and McMillian are the two best running backs on the roster right now.

* Access to Buff Nation, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Buff fans and converse with CUSportsNation.com insider Mike Singer.



* Pro Football Focus Analytics -- CUSportsNation.com and the Rivals Network partnered with Pro Football Focus, the industry leader in analytics. This is an absolute game changer for coverage of CU Buffs football!

* Dedicated team coverage -- We keep our front page fresh with daily stories, bringing you news and analysis of the Buffs.

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Colorado's commitments -- tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.

* All that, plus access to our staff at CUSportsNation.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the Pac-12.

So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!