CUSportsNation.com

During the summer of 2017, Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge athlete Jaylen Ellis made a commitment to Baylor, but now, it seems his recruiting process is very open. Ellis has taken some other visits and is taking a good, long look at other schools.

"Yeah it's just kind of been open though," Ellis said about his Baylor pledge. "I still have the same love for Baylor since day one, but now I'm just venturing out kind of."

Other schools in the mix for Ellis' services are Arizona, Houston, Michigan, and Tennessee. Ellis listed those schools as recrutiing him the hardest.

The Colorado Buffaloes are also in the mix for the 6-foot, 186-pound playmaker. CU offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini is staying in contact with Ellis.