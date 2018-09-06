We are excited to announce that CUSportsNation.com has teamed up with Pro Football Focus, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF analytics into stories regularly going forward. In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you who the best performers were for the Buffaloes against colorado State. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using PFF analytics will be premium articles. This is the best time to sign up for a CUSportsNation.com subscription! You will not want to miss out on the new content that we will be producing! LEARN MORE HERE: 50% off first year of annual subscription

Learn more about how PFF grades players in the video below

OFFENSIVE GRADES (scale from 0-100)

Top 10 Buffs vs CSU (played more than 20 snaps) Player Position Grade Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 90.4 Steven Montez QB 79.4 Aaron Haigler T 73.7 Josh Kaiser T 71.9 K.D Nixon WR 71.8 Tim Lynott G 71.3 Travon McMillian RB 69.1 Colby Pursell C 66.5 Juwann Winfree WR 64.9 Jay MacIntyre WR 62.5

Takeaways: To start, my understanding is that anything over 70 is pretty good. 60-69 range is above average. You often don't see grades over 90's unless it was an incredible performance, which is what Laviska Shenault Jr. absolutely had vs CSU. Here's one heck of a stat -- Shenault had five avoided tackles after a reception. K.D. Nixon was the only other receiver who recorded this statistic for CU with one. Shenault Jr. averaged 19.4 yards after catch per reception. Shenault's receiving grade on the day was 93.0, an astonishing grade. Lastly, my favorite stat for Shenault's performance against CSU was not an advanced stat -- it was his 11 catches on 12 targets. That is insanely good. Below are Shenault's stats vs each Colorado State defender.

Shenault's lone missed target was because he dropped the pass

Steven Montez completed 22 of 25 passes on 26 drop backs -- pretty impressive numbers. He did most of his damage between the numbers and around the line of scrimmage, completing 13 of 15 passes for 128 yards in the area. On the outside right of the field from 0 to 10 yards downfield. Montez threw two touchdowns (to Bisharat and Winfree) for 16 yards on 3-of-3 passing. Looking at some rushing analytics, Colorado had its most success running off the left end, going for 68 yards and a touchdown (13.6 yards per attempt).

DEFENSIVE GRADES

Top 10 Buffs vs CSU (played more than 20 snaps) Player Position Grade Nate Landman MLB 91.0 Jacob Callier ROLB 82.9 Jase Franke RE 79.3 Israel Antwine LE 76.6 Terrance Lang DT 74.5 Davion Taylor SCB (PFF lists him as a slot cornerback) 73.7 Mustafa Johnson LE 73.5 Rick Gamboa MLB 72.7 Delrick Abrams Jr. LCB 71.6 Evan Worthington FS 69.9

Takeaways: It's no surprise that Nate Landman was graded very highly. Along with his 91.0 overall defensive grade, he had individual grades of 90.1 run defense, 85.3 tackling, and 83.5 in coverage. He recorded seven "stops," which are tackles that constitute a "loss" for the offense. While Jacob Callier got the start, he only was in on 23 snaps (compared to Delrick Abrams Jr. at 70, leading the team), but he made an impact in limited opportunities. Callier had one QB hit and two quarterback hurries on 13 pass rush plays. CSU threw at Delrick Abrams Jr. a lot, and while they did complete seven of 12 passes on him, it only went for 57 yards. Abrams Jr. had the best coverage grade for CU defensive backs at 70.4 and also had three defensive "stops." The Buffs top five tacklers on the day who played in more than 20 snaps were -- Landman (85.3), Abrams Jr. (82.2), Nick Fisher (82.0), Evan Worthington (81.6), and Davion Taylor (79.2). A couple players who tackled poorly were Trey Udoffia (28.1 grade) and Mustafa Johnson (47.1). Johnson had a solid game overall though with his rush defense grade of 73.8.

OVERALL TEAM GRADES

OFFENSE Overall: 78.3 Passing: 75.9 Pass blocking: 89.6 Receiving: 77.0 Run block: 64.8 Run block: 70.2 You have to love the pass blocking grade for the Buffaloes. Here's how the starting OL graded in pass blocking: Kaiser 84.0, Lynott 82.7, Pursell 80.7, Haigler 75.2, and Tonz 74.8. Haigler was also the best run blocking O-linemen with a 70.6 grade. How about this for in-depth: the wide receivers also get run blocking grades. Both Juwann Winfree and Jay MacIntyre were praised postgame for they're downfield blocking, and PFF gave them love too. Winfree had a 89.0 run block grade, and MacIntyre had a 88.9 grade. --- DEFENSE Overall: 85.6 Run defense: 90.5 Tackling: 90.8 Pass rush: 75.1 Coverage: 74.8 Special teams: 70.7 As impressive as Colorado's offense was against CSU, Pro Football Focus thought the defense was better. Now granted, the fact that CU's offense let up in the second half and played conservatively in the fourth quarter has something to do with that. It's really good to see the Buffs' run defense and tackling ranked so well. PFF ranked eight CU defenders with a run defense grade of 70+. The top pass rushers for Colorado that played more than 20 snaps were: Terrance Lang 78.3, Israel Antwine 72.5, Jacob Callier 72.3, Davion Taylor 70.5, and Mustafa Johnson 70.4.

FINAL TAKEAWAY

Here is more from PFF on their grading scale