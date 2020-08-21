CUSportsNation - Lytle: "Business as usual" approach key this fall during postponement

Now, with the Pac-12 having postponed all fall sports competition through Jan. 1, 2021, Lytle will have to wait once more to be able to go out and compete.

Junior quarterback Tyler Lytle is no stranger to waiting his turn to compete — the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has played behind Steven Montez for the entirety of his college career and heading into this fall, was looking at his most viable chance to earn Colorado's starting QB gig.

Undoubtedly, Lytle was looking forward to showing Karl Dorrell, Danny Langsdorf and Co. what he could do this spring and during fall camp, when the three-way (some might say four with the recent addition of walk-on Mike Chandler) quarterback battle between himself, senior Sam Noyer and true freshman Brendon Lewis would be hashed out.

But no football in 2020 means no chance to compete for the starting position in 2020. Lytle handled the Pac-12's postponement news as you might imagine: with frustration but an eye towards what comes next in 2021.

“It’s definitely been tough; there’s been a little bit of adjusting," he said. "This is going to be my first fall without football since I was six years old, so it’s tough. I’ve had to wait my turn to be able to compete. I’m still here, I’ll be here next year, so I’ve just got to be patient and see what (the Pac-12) decides what football is going to look like over the next year whether it’s in winter, spring or fall. But continuing to stay patient is all I can do at this point.”

2020 was the year in which Lytle has had the best chance to secure the Buffs' starting signal caller spot, but he said he wasn't preparing for fall camp any differently than he had in the past, when he was backing up Montez.

His goals are clear: continue to improve.

“I’ve had three years to adjust to college football and figure out what I needed to work on," he said. "You never stop that, really. Right when you think you’re getting better at something, something else falls apart. It’s kind of like your golf game — finally figure out the short game and then your driving goes out the window, but it is always (about) constantly improving in all aspects."

"Through these past three years, size and strength was a big thing for me. I’m at a good weight right now and have gotten a lot faster, so I’m continuing to improve my body and improve on the mental aspects of the game. You don’t want to stop improving in all those areas, you just keep working on it.”

During his Wednesday Zoom call with reporters, Lytle touched on being featured regularly in director of strength & conditioning coach Drew Wilson's "Catch Me If You Can" list of the fastest clocked Buffs.

Lytle said that his speed is something he's worked hard to improve since arriving at Colorado.