CUSportsNation - Sam Noyer happy to be back at CU and in the quarterbacks room again

Last August, then-head coach Mel Tucker asked junior quarterback Sam Noyer to move to the safety position, which Noyer obliged. After the season ended, Noyer's name appeared in December within the transfer portal but in April of 2020, Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reported that Noyer withdrew his name from the portal and would return to CU as a senior quarterback.

Noyer, who joined reporters via Zoom on Thursday afternoon, seemed pleased to rejoin the Buffs' QBs room — which features (on scholarship) true freshman Brendon Lewis and junior Tyler Lytle.

Noyer also hinted that he's far from let himself become rusty, even with his position change last year.

“I maintained (a) throwing (regimen) all of last year," he said. "At the end of the day, it was my decision and I wanted to do it. I wanted to do whatever I could to help out the team and ultimately, I think that even though I didn’t see the minutes I really wanted to, it really benefitted (me) because I got to learn different techniques and all the little small details about defenses. But I’m excited to be back playing quarterback and being on the offensive side in general is a good feeling. It’s where I feel at home.”

Ultimately, at first, Noyer admitted he was pretty set on finding a new collegiate home for his final year of eligibility. But with Darrin Chiaverini tasked by first-year head coach Karl Dorrell to call plays on offense once more — a system in which Noyer had experience in the past — that proved to be helpful in him deciding to come back to CU.

Additionally, Noyer was swayed into returning by Danny Langsdorf, whom Noyer has known since the high school recruiting trail.

"The process of the transfer portal and everything, I had some other schools lined up and to be honest, I really didn't think I would come back to Colorado," he said. "Obviously, you see coach Tucker leave — that’s on the national news — so I saw that at the same time as the whole team did."

"Having a relationship with coach Chiaverini and coach Langsdorf, I think that ultimately as the deciding doctor for me and just knowing that I would come back to the same offense that I learned for my first two years at Colorado. That put my mind at ease with making the decision.”