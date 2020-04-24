With the 42nd pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Colorado standout WR Laviska Shenault, Jr .

Shenault, who decided to forego his senior campaign at Colorado and instead declare for the Draft this year, had 145 career receptions for 1,900 yards at Colorado.

His total receptions ranks eighth in CU history while his yardage sits at 11th. Rivals initially ranked him as a three-star recruit coming out of DeSoto, TX, where he signed with Colorado's Class of 2017.

This past season, despite a core muscle injury that plagued him throughout the fall and eventually required surgery shortly after his showing at the NFL Combine, he caught 52 passes for 721 yards.

Versatility long defined Shenault's player profile, and in 2019 the Buffs used him in a variety of ways on the ground, including as a wildcat QB. In total, Shenault rushed for 136 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground as a junior at CU.