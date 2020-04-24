Laviska Shenault, Jr. drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars
With the 42nd pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Colorado standout WR Laviska Shenault, Jr.
Shenault, who decided to forego his senior campaign at Colorado and instead declare for the Draft this year, had 145 career receptions for 1,900 yards at Colorado.
His total receptions ranks eighth in CU history while his yardage sits at 11th. Rivals initially ranked him as a three-star recruit coming out of DeSoto, TX, where he signed with Colorado's Class of 2017.
This past season, despite a core muscle injury that plagued him throughout the fall and eventually required surgery shortly after his showing at the NFL Combine, he caught 52 passes for 721 yards.
Versatility long defined Shenault's player profile, and in 2019 the Buffs used him in a variety of ways on the ground, including as a wildcat QB. In total, Shenault rushed for 136 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground as a junior at CU.
With the No. 42 overall pick, the @Jaguars select @CUBuffsFootball WR Laviska Shenault!— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/Cp6XXxKD3k
Round 2, No. 42 overall ⬇️— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 25, 2020
The @Jaguars select @Viska2live 😤#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/ffh4p7XO55
Shenault now becomes a weapon for Jaguars signal caller Garner Minshew, a fellow Pac-12 alum (Washington State).
Before his surgery in the spring, Shenault was widely considered a likely first-round selection. His injury-impacted NFL Combine performance and shortened 2019 season are the likely culprits as to why he fell into the second round, yet, as Colorado fans can attest to, when Shenault is at full health, he is 6-foot-2, 227-pound force to be reckoned with.
Laviska Shenault Jr has broken more tackles (44) over the past two seasons than any WR in the Draft.pic.twitter.com/S3o14bEXOc— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020
Join the conversation on Shenault at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless Colorado fanatics.