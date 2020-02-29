On Saturday, as the NFL Combine in Indianapolis continues, news broke that former Buffaloes WR Laviska Shenault , widely considered a sure bet to be a first-round selection in this year's NFL Draft, would be undergoing surgery next week to repair a core muscle injury that's nagged him since the 2019 season.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news surrounding Shenault's impending surgery on Saturday, while the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport quickly corroborated that Shenault would undergo the procedure.

Colorado WR Laviska Shenault, who has been dealing with core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone, will have surgery that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks, per league source. Despite the injury, Shenault ran a 4.55 at the combine. But with no improvement, surgery

#Colorado WR Laviska Shenault, one the top players in a stacked position group, is having surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury that he played through this season, sources say. Shenault ran a 4.59 while battling the injury.

Shenault plans to undergo surgery this upcoming Tuesday in Philadelphia. The estimated time table for recovery from his core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone is 6-8 weeks.

The normally speedy Shenault turned in some uncharacteristically slow 40-yard dash times at the Combine this week, finishing just under 4.6 seconds. For reference, Buffs alum QB Steven Montez ran a 4.58 40-yard dash time compared to Shenault's 4.59.

It's believed that Shenault's injury is the same one that had bothered him dating back to the 2019 season at CU. Shenault led Colorado with 764 receiving yards last season but was taken out of action following a hard hit early into the Buffs' Sept. 21 game on the road at Arizona State.

Shenault went on to miss the following week's contest vs. Arizona and battled through the ailment for the rest of the season.

With his impending surgery, it appears all but 100% confirmed that Shenault will not participate in Colorado's Pro Day, slated for March 11.

His 6-8 weeks of recovery put him right on the border for potentially being back to full health by the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft, which will commence on Thursday, April 23 in Paradise, Nevada.

Whether this will impact his draft stock remains to be seen, but in a season deep with WR talent, the surgery could have unfortunate implications in terms of how high Shenault gets drafted.