To learn more about the Buffs' upcoming foe, CUSportsNation.com chatted with ASUDevils.com publisher Hod Rabino. Check the Q&A out below. Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

USA Today Sports

1. The Herm Edwards regime seems to be off to a decent start. Have you been impressed?

It's really hard not to be impressed by this hire of Edwards just because the extremely low expectations at least from the outside concerning the team. A lot of national and regional pundits that I truly respect absolutely tore ASU apart in their preseason predictions just because of the Herm Edwards hire, so it was perhaps hard not be able to impress some when your ceiling is projected so low. These writers conveniently overlooked the fact that there were a good number of proven playmakers coming back on offense and that the team was still 7-6 last year, granted not a great record but it wasn't like the cupboard was totally bare for the staff to work with. A 3-2 mark is nothing that is overly impressive, but they did beat a ranked team in Michigan State and their two losses were far from blowouts and games that I've could have seen previous ASU teams get boat raced in a New York minute. ASU wanted to bring a pro-style culture to the program, and I feel that they achieved that with Edwards. He's not a micromanager college head coach and knows which battles to pick and which ones to let go. That approach in my opinion really radiates a sense of calmness and professionalism around the program, something the program was lacking in recent years. Premium subscribers: Continue reading here --- Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Why subscribe?