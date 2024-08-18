KJ Simpson's success plays role in Isaiah Johnson's commitment to CU
Committing to a school without ever visiting it takes a good amount of confidence in the program and the pitch being made by the coaching staff. When Isaiah Johnson committed to Colorado on Thursday he had been talking with the Buffs coaches for about a month.
CU has really only been evaluating Johnson for a month, but there was no decision to make when the offer came in from Tad Boyle and his staff.
"I just knew it was the place," he told CU Sports Report. "In my heart, it just felt like the right thing to do."
After Boyle and the CU staff had the opportunity to see Johnson in action with his high school team at an event in Arizona in June, the Buffs began to examine the 6-foot-1 guard a bit more closely in the weeks after that performance.
"I have a big role with my high school team, I have to score the ball a lot," he said. "I think the biggest thing was heading back to AAU, where I"m playing with a whole bunch of other really good players and my role changing.
"I excelled in doing that and being able to play in different roles, and I feel like that's when I knew I was gonna be on their radar for sure.
