ago basketball Edit

KJ Simpson's success plays role in Isaiah Johnson's commitment to CU

New Colorado basketball commit Isaiah Johnson has yet to take an official visit to Boulder. (Courtesy of Campbell Hall Basketball | IG:@chboysbasketball)
Matt Moreno • CUSportsReport
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Committing to a school without ever visiting it takes a good amount of confidence in the program and the pitch being made by the coaching staff. When Isaiah Johnson committed to Colorado on Thursday he had been talking with the Buffs coaches for about a month.

CU has really only been evaluating Johnson for a month, but there was no decision to make when the offer came in from Tad Boyle and his staff.

"I just knew it was the place," he told CU Sports Report. "In my heart, it just felt like the right thing to do."

After Boyle and the CU staff had the opportunity to see Johnson in action with his high school team at an event in Arizona in June, the Buffs began to examine the 6-foot-1 guard a bit more closely in the weeks after that performance.

"I have a big role with my high school team, I have to score the ball a lot," he said. "I think the biggest thing was heading back to AAU, where I"m playing with a whole bunch of other really good players and my role changing.

"I excelled in doing that and being able to play in different roles, and I feel like that's when I knew I was gonna be on their radar for sure.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQy10 aGViaVM0bzkvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5MDA7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
