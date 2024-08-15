PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
basketball

California guard Isaiah Johnson becomes Colorado's first 2025 commit

Matt Moreno • CUSportsReport
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQy10 aGViaVM0bzkvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5MDA7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Isaiah Johnson shined during a weekend in Arizona earlier this summer at the Section 7 event in front of Tad Boyle and the Colorado coaching staff. Thursday evening, the 6-foot-1 guard from California announced his commitment to the Buffs.

Johnson, who plays at Campbell Hall High School in North Hollywood, generated a good amount of buzz coming out of his junior season, and that has carried over into the summer. In addition to the Buffs, San Diego, Rice, New Mexico State, Denver and Weber State were some of the other schools that have been in pursuit.

The Buffs have had success recruiting Southern California under Boyle, and the success of KJ Simpson certainly is something that CU hopes continues to generate the pipeline from the area to Boulder.

Like Simpson, Johnson is a high-scoring guard capable of filling up the stat sheet on the offensive end of the floor.

The rising senior is the first commit in the 2025 cycle for Boyle and his staff as they look to build off the 2024 group that was highlighted by four-star prospects Sebastian Ranick and Andrew Crawford.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3JlZWwv QzJkenVfUHJGQUIvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBz dHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzog aGlkZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA3NTI7 Ij48L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
