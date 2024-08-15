Isaiah Johnson shined during a weekend in Arizona earlier this summer at the Section 7 event in front of Tad Boyle and the Colorado coaching staff. Thursday evening, the 6-foot-1 guard from California announced his commitment to the Buffs.

Johnson, who plays at Campbell Hall High School in North Hollywood, generated a good amount of buzz coming out of his junior season, and that has carried over into the summer. In addition to the Buffs, San Diego, Rice, New Mexico State, Denver and Weber State were some of the other schools that have been in pursuit.

The Buffs have had success recruiting Southern California under Boyle, and the success of KJ Simpson certainly is something that CU hopes continues to generate the pipeline from the area to Boulder.

Like Simpson, Johnson is a high-scoring guard capable of filling up the stat sheet on the offensive end of the floor.

The rising senior is the first commit in the 2025 cycle for Boyle and his staff as they look to build off the 2024 group that was highlighted by four-star prospects Sebastian Ranick and Andrew Crawford.